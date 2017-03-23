The 'Divergent' and 'Big Little Lies' star was among 27 activists arrested Oct. 10.
Shailene Woodley has reached a plea deal that calls for no jail time over her involvement in protests against the Dakota Access oil pipeline in North Dakota. The Divergent and Big Little Lies star was among 27 activists arrested Oct. 10. She livestreamed her arrest on Facebook.
