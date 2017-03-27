The body armor, though, is too common in the comic book or superhero genre.
On Monday, Marvel Entertainment pierced a lawsuit brought by Horizon Comics Productions, successfully getting a judge to reject copyright claims over Iron Man 's body armor. However, the entertainment giant will still need to defend the way that Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. was presented in the poster of Iron Man 3 .
