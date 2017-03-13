Telecom policy tilts in favour of ind...

Telecom policy tilts in favour of industry under Trump's FCC

Trumpism is slowly taking hold on your phone and computer, as the Federal Communications Commission starts rolling back measures that upset the phone and cable industries. Consumer advocates complain that hard-fought protections on privacy and competition are at risk, though the new regime says consumers win if businesses have incentives to invest.

