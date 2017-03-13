Telecom policy tilts in favor of indu...

Telecom policy tilts in favor of industry under Trump's FCC

13 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

In this Thursday, Feb. 26, 2015, file photo, Federal Communication Commission Commissioner Ajit Pai speaks during an open hearing and vote on "Net Neutrality" in Washington. Trumpism is slowly taking hold on your phone and computer, as the FCC starts rolling back Obama-era measures, known as "net neutrality" rules, which were designed to keep phone and cable giants from favoring their own internet services and apps.

Read more at Albany Times Union.

Chicago, IL

