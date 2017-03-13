Spicer blasts speculation that Trump leaked his own tax...
White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Wednesday slammed media speculation that President Donald Trump leaked the tax return that was reported on during Rachel Maddow's MSNBC show the night before Spicer told a gaggle of reporters Wednesday that Trump did not release the tax return himself, as reporter David Cay Johnston speculated on air. He called such speculation "despicable."
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PIR Poly Cyanuric Acid Ester Foam, PIR Foam, Po...
|Wed
|foamglass
|1
|China Rigid Polyurethane Foam Manufacturer & Su...
|Wed
|foamglass
|1
|China Borosilicate Foam Glass, Cleaning Block M...
|Wed
|foamglass
|1
|Foam Glass JC/T647, Cellular Glass, Insulation ...
|Wed
|foamglass
|1
|Foam Glass ASTM Standard Manufacturer & Supplier
|Wed
|foamglass
|1
|America's bizarre, dangerous winter showcased t...
|Wed
|Pope Closet Emeritus
|1
|Global Market Analaysis: Global Cold Drinks Sal...
|Wed
|QYRtina668
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC