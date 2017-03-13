Spicer blasts speculation that Trump ...

Spicer blasts speculation that Trump leaked his own tax...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Wednesday slammed media speculation that President Donald Trump leaked the tax return that was reported on during Rachel Maddow's MSNBC show the night before Spicer told a gaggle of reporters Wednesday that Trump did not release the tax return himself, as reporter David Cay Johnston speculated on air. He called such speculation "despicable."

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
PIR Poly Cyanuric Acid Ester Foam, PIR Foam, Po... Wed foamglass 1
China Rigid Polyurethane Foam Manufacturer & Su... Wed foamglass 1
China Borosilicate Foam Glass, Cleaning Block M... Wed foamglass 1
Foam Glass JC/T647, Cellular Glass, Insulation ... Wed foamglass 1
Foam Glass ASTM Standard Manufacturer & Supplier Wed foamglass 1
News America's bizarre, dangerous winter showcased t... Wed Pope Closet Emeritus 1
Global Market Analaysis: Global Cold Drinks Sal... Wed QYRtina668 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,037 • Total comments across all topics: 279,605,485

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC