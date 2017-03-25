SpaceX Blasts Off One of Its Last Nonreusable Rockets
EchoStar XXIII communications satellite into high geostationary transfer orbit in preparation for its final transition into a geosynchronous orbit .And in a development that would never have merited a headline as recently as 16 months ago, SpaceX did not then proceed to reland its rocket on a drone barge at sea. Take one last look at EchoStar XXIII's Falcon rocket, folks, because you'll never see this one again.
