Sorry, Macy's, T.J. Maxx Isn't What's Killing You -- This Is

Speaking at the UBS Consumer & Retail Conference, Karen Hoguet said that, contrary to popular belief, the biggest threat to her company is not online retail, but off-price brands like T.J Maxx, which is owned by TJX Companies Hoguet added, "We've spent a lot of time trying to make our experience better vis a vis the off-price retailers because I think that's been the bigger competitive threat for us over time." As you can see, Macy's shares have tumbled, while the stocks of the off-price retailers, especially Ross and Burlington, have soared.

