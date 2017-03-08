Senators push FCC to keep its net neu...

Senators push FCC to keep its net neutrality rules

16 hrs ago Read more: ITworld

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission should reverse course and keep the net neutrality rules it passed just two years ago, several Democratic senators said Wednesday. The FCC has not yet moved to repeal the regulations prohibiting broadband providers from selectively blocking or slowing web traffic, but the agency's new chairman, Republican Ajit Pai, has called the rules a "mistake."

