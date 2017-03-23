Senate Votes To Kill Privacy Rules Gu...

Senate Votes To Kill Privacy Rules Guarding Your Online Info

The Senate voted to kill Obama-era online privacy regulations , a first step toward allowing internet providers such as Comcast, AT&T and Verizon to sell your browsing habits and other personal information as they expand their own online ad businesses. Those rules, not yet in effect, would have required internet providers to ask your permission before sharing your personal information.

