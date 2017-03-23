Senate votes to kill FCC's broadband ...

Senate votes to kill FCC's broadband privacy rules

14 hrs ago Read more: ITworld

The U.S. Senate has voted to kill broadband provider privacy regulations prohibiting them from selling customers' web-browsing histories and other data without their permission. The Senate's 50-48 vote Thursday on a resolution of disapproval would roll back Federal Communications Commission rules requiring broadband providers to receive opt-in customer permission to share sensitive personal information, including web-browsing history, geolocation, and financial details with third parties.

