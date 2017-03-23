Senate votes to kill FCC's broadband privacy rules
The U.S. Senate has voted to kill broadband provider privacy regulations prohibiting them from selling customers' web-browsing histories and other data without their permission. The Senate's 50-48 vote Thursday on a resolution of disapproval would roll back Federal Communications Commission rules requiring broadband providers to receive opt-in customer permission to share sensitive personal information, including web-browsing history, geolocation, and financial details with third parties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ITworld.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anyone know anything about Sone China Comp... (May '12)
|10 hr
|John
|5
|American Outdoor Brands Corp: Time to Move On?
|10 hr
|payme
|13
|Polypeptide GalNac Transferase 1/GALNT1 Data An...
|22 hr
|qyresearchglobal
|1
|Professional Microplate Reader Sales Market Rep...
|22 hr
|qyresearcheurope
|1
|Pre-coated Plates Market Professional Survey Re...
|22 hr
|QYRtina68
|1
|China Copper Nano Powder, Alloy Powder, Nano Ni...
|Thu
|wonano
|1
|China Copper/Nickel Nanoparticle, Nano Copper S...
|Thu
|wonano
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC