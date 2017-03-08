Senate Dems go after FCC chair over Trump attacks on media
Senate Democrats are going after Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai for dodging a question about whether he agrees with President Trump that the press is an "enemy of the American people." During an FCC oversight hearing on Wednesday, Democratic members of the Senate Commerce Committee pressed Pai about whether he agreed with Trump's characterization of the media.
