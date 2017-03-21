Sears Has Finally Admitted That It's ...

Sears Has Finally Admitted That It's Almost Dead

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

As TheStreet broke the news on Twitter Tuesday evening, Sears indicated in its newly filed annual report that "substantial doubt exists related to the company's ability to continue as a going concern." For those clickbait-loving headline writers out there with no financial services training: what Sears essentially said is that yes, it's unsure if it could stay in business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News American Outdoor Brands Corp: Time to Move On? 2 hr okimar 10
News J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int... 9 hr Releived 6
how to start a small logistics company (Aug '10) Mon Malik 61
News CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO Mon Thomas 1
News McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo... Mar 19 gandolf 1
News Trump Wants to Build 30-Foot-High Wall at Mexic... Mar 18 Texxy 1
News Copart To Defend VB2 in Manheim Lawsuit (Jan '06) Mar 17 GlowBid 798
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wildfires
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,488 • Total comments across all topics: 279,739,573

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC