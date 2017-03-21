Sears Has Finally Admitted That It's Almost Dead
As TheStreet broke the news on Twitter Tuesday evening, Sears indicated in its newly filed annual report that "substantial doubt exists related to the company's ability to continue as a going concern." For those clickbait-loving headline writers out there with no financial services training: what Sears essentially said is that yes, it's unsure if it could stay in business.
