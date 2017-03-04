SAPVoice: Why Platform, Not Pipeline, Will Save Your Business

Rapidly pacing the front of the room, voice bellowing, arms gesticulating, you'd think Erich Joachimsthaler, Founder of Vivaldi , was doing his best drill sergeant impersonation from Stanley Kubrick's Full Metal Jacket . Alas, Mr. Joachimsthaler was nowhere near marine barracks; he kicked off a pretty great "Jam Session" called "Disrupt or Be Disrupted: Embracing Digital in B2B."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forbes.com.