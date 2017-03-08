Samsung head Jay Y Lee denies bribery, embezzlement charges in Seoul trial

Jay Y. Lee, co-vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, is at the centre of a growing bribery, perjury and embezzlement scandal in South Korea. The head of South Korea's Samsung Group, Jay Y. Lee, denies all charges against him, his lawyer said on Thursday, at the start of what the special prosecutor said could be the "trial of the century" amid a political scandal that has rocked the country.

