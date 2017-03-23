Samsung Electronics chief says sorry ...

Samsung Electronics chief says sorry for scandal

16 hrs ago Read more: BBC News

Samsung Electronics has apologised to shareholders for its role in a corruption case that led to South Korea's president being impeached . "I'm sorry for the scandal," chief executive Kwon Oh-hyun said at the company's annual meeting in Seoul.

Read more at BBC News.

