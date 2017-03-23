Samsung Electronics chief says sorry for scandal
Samsung Electronics has apologised to shareholders for its role in a corruption case that led to South Korea's president being impeached . "I'm sorry for the scandal," chief executive Kwon Oh-hyun said at the company's annual meeting in Seoul.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int...
|22 min
|WrkinClasJoe92
|7
|Pyramid Schemes near you.
|9 hr
|pattyboiman212
|1
|Does anyone know anything about Sone China Comp... (May '12)
|Thu
|John
|5
|American Outdoor Brands Corp: Time to Move On?
|Thu
|payme
|13
|Polypeptide GalNac Transferase 1/GALNT1 Data An...
|Thu
|qyresearchglobal
|1
|Professional Microplate Reader Sales Market Rep...
|Thu
|qyresearcheurope
|1
|Pre-coated Plates Market Professional Survey Re...
|Thu
|QYRtina68
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC