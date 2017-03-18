Rock 'n' Roll Icon Chuck Berry Dead at Age 90 in Missouri
Rock and roll legend Chuck Berry performs during the Bal de la Rose in Monte Carlo, Monaco on March 28, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo - RTX2PC39 Chuck Berry, who duck-walked his way into the pantheon of rock'n'roll as one of its most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound and heartbeat, died on Saturday at his Missouri home.
