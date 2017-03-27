Republicans Just Voted to Allow Internet Companies to Sell Your Browsing History
The House voted Tuesday to block online privacy regulations issued during the final months of the Obama administration, a first step toward allowing internet providers such as The Federal Communications Commission rule was designed to give consumers greater control over how internet service providers share information. But critics said the rule would have added costs, stifled innovation and picked winners and losers among Internet companies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TIME.com.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int...
|33 min
|Tom4342
|11
|House pulls plug on Obama-era internet privacy ...
|1 hr
|CodeTalker
|2
|China Courier Bag, Disposable PE Plastic Car Co...
|3 hr
|trsplastic
|1
|China Foot Mat, Steering wheel covers, Disposab...
|3 hr
|trsplastic
|1
|Fender Cover, PE Car Cover, Courier Bag, Maskin...
|3 hr
|trsplastic
|1
|I want to buy cheap soccer jerseys
|3 hr
|Zaine
|2
|POF Shrink Film, Fast Packaging Film, POF Manuf...
|4 hr
|shrinkfilm
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC