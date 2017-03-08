Republicans are moving to kill rules ...

Republicans are moving to kill rules that'd make internet providers...

Republicans in the U.S. Congress are moving to repeal regulations adopted by the Obama administration in October that would have subjected internet service providers to stricter scrutiny than websites to protect customers' private data. Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona introduced a resolution on Tuesday backed by 34 other senators to undo the regulations under the Congressional Review Act, a typically-seldom-used law that GOP members in Congress are more widely applying to repeal recently approved regulations from federal agencies.

