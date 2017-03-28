Rent-A-Center Adopts 'poison Pill' To Help Fend Off Unsolicited Acquirer
Rent-A-Center Inc. said Tuesday that it adopted a shareholder rights plan, also known as a "poison pill," to reduce the likelihood that an investor would gain unsolicited control of the company. The rent-to-own operator declared on March 25 a dividend of one preferred stock purchase right for each outstanding common stock, payable on April 14 to shareholders of record on April 7. The right allows shareholders to buy one-thousandth of a share of newly created Class D preferred stock for $25, which can be exercised if an investor acquires a stake of 15% or more of outstanding common stock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dying Sears Is Having One of the Most Disastrou...
|18 hr
|Shopaholic
|3
|J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int...
|20 hr
|Confused
|10
|Notes for My Recollection by Patricia Louise Mc...
|Mon
|Patricia_McGurk
|1
|American Outdoor Brands Corp: Time to Move On?
|Mar 25
|Say What
|14
|Pyramid Schemes near you.
|Mar 24
|pattyboiman212
|1
|Does anyone know anything about Sone China Comp... (May '12)
|Mar 23
|John
|5
|Polypeptide GalNac Transferase 1/GALNT1 Data An...
|Mar 23
|qyresearchglobal
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC