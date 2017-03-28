Rent-A-Center Adopts 'poison Pill' To Help Fend Off Unsolicited Acquirer

Rent-A-Center Inc. said Tuesday that it adopted a shareholder rights plan, also known as a "poison pill," to reduce the likelihood that an investor would gain unsolicited control of the company. The rent-to-own operator declared on March 25 a dividend of one preferred stock purchase right for each outstanding common stock, payable on April 14 to shareholders of record on April 7. The right allows shareholders to buy one-thousandth of a share of newly created Class D preferred stock for $25, which can be exercised if an investor acquires a stake of 15% or more of outstanding common stock.

