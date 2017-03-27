Rent-A-Center Adopts 'Poison Pill' Following Activist Campaign
The rent-to-own operator adopts a stockholder rights plan to reduce the likelihood that an investor would gain unsolicited control of the company. This is part of a series of stories that comprise TheStreet's Blue Chip Studio, which will illuminate issues related to corporate board performance, activism, dealmakers and personalities revealed by analysis of data generated by BoardEx , a business unit of TheStreet.
