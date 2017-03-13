Reminder: FCC Form 499-A Worksheet and Annual Accessibility...

All intrastate, interstate and international providers of telecommunications within the United States, including, but not limited to, VoIP providers, telecommunications providers that provide services on a non-common carrier basis, and payphone providers that are aggregators, are required to file FCC Form 499-A with the Universal Service Administrative Company each year with limited exceptions. Non-interconnected VoIP providers with interstate end-user revenues subject to Telecommunications Relay Service contributions must file the Form 499-A to report the revenues.

