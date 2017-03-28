Red Bull heir enjoys high life, avoiding trial in copa s death
The Ferrari driver who allegedly slammed into a motorcycle cop, dragged him along the road and then sped away from the mangled body took just hours to find, as investigators followed a trail of brake fluid into the gated estate of one of Thailand's richest families. But the prosecution of Red Bull heir Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya has been delayed almost five years.
