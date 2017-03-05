Questions for Muslim students
There are 1 comment on the The Washington Post story from 6 hrs ago, titled Questions for Muslim students. In it, The Washington Post reports that:
Three Muslim students who tried to visit an Oklahoma lawmaker Thursday at the State Capitol in Oklahoma City were surprised when they were instead handed a questionnaire at his office. They would have to fill out the survey first, an office assistant told them, before they could make an appointment to see state Rep. John Bennett.
#1 6 hrs ago
Thanks for displaying your typical Republican ignorance and intolerance credentials. But then again you're from Oklahoma where your new license plate motto is; "Oklahoma, Hoping to be Dumber than Alabama"
