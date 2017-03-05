Questions for Muslim students

Questions for Muslim students

There are 1 comment on the The Washington Post story from 6 hrs ago, titled Questions for Muslim students. In it, The Washington Post reports that:

Three Muslim students who tried to visit an Oklahoma lawmaker Thursday at the State Capitol in Oklahoma City were surprised when they were instead handed a questionnaire at his office. They would have to fill out the survey first, an office assistant told them, before they could make an appointment to see state Rep. John Bennett.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
J Russ

Cicero, IL

#1 6 hrs ago
Thanks for displaying your typical Republican ignorance and intolerance credentials. But then again you're from Oklahoma where your new license plate motto is; "Oklahoma, Hoping to be Dumber than Alabama"

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I Love Kickboxing in Exton, PA 1 hr Heather A 4
News White House fight on import tax puts Congress i... Sat tomin cali 1
News Copart To Defend VB2 in Manheim Lawsuit (Jan '06) Fri Surprised 797
News Fight over debt ceiling could accelerate Trump'... Fri Palin s Turkey Th... 10
hacker need dubia ireland bank uk usa canada ... Fri hacker here 1
The Newest List of The Best Biker Dating Sites ... Thu himoto 1
English Bulldogz Thu courious 2
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,381 • Total comments across all topics: 279,330,651

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC