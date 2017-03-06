Prosecutor Says Samsung Scandal a Sig...

Prosecutor Says Samsung Scandal a Sign of - Chronic Corruption'

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

South Korea's special prosecutor accused Jay Y. Lee and other Samsung Group executives of conspiring to create fake documents to mask millions of dollars in bribes funneled to a confidante of the nation's president. Lee, the de facto head of Samsung, is alleged to have committed perjury when he said he didn't know his company had paid money to entities controlled by Choi Soon-sil, and that he wasn't asked by President Park Geun-hye to provide financial support.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Questions for Muslim students 10 hr Death on 2 Legs 3
I Love Kickboxing in Exton, PA Sun Heather A 4
News White House fight on import tax puts Congress i... Mar 4 tomin cali 1
News Copart To Defend VB2 in Manheim Lawsuit (Jan '06) Mar 3 Surprised 797
News Fight over debt ceiling could accelerate Trump'... Mar 3 Palin s Turkey Th... 10
hacker need dubia ireland bank uk usa canada ... Mar 3 hacker here 1
The Newest List of The Best Biker Dating Sites ... Mar 2 himoto 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,870 • Total comments across all topics: 279,358,269

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC