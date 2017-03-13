Proposal would require ridesharing drivers to have business licenses
In this Jan. 14, 2016, photo, a driver waits to pick up passengers at an Uber and Lyft pickup area at the Bellagio in Las Vegas. The way ridesharing companies and their drivers are regulated in Nevada could change if a piece of legislation discussed by a Senate committee on Friday passes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Soccer777 site show down?
|11 hr
|LesaneCrooks
|2
|OMG!!! found real wu seller (Jun '13)
|Mar 11
|Anonymous
|34
|Anyone knows where i can get WU transfer servic... (Dec '13)
|Mar 11
|Anonymous
|2
|Congress may overturn Obama internet privacy rules
|Mar 10
|Mikey
|10
|Windfall/Urban and Osisiko
|Mar 10
|West Coaster
|1
|Questions for Muslim students
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|31
|Hypervenom III IC Fluorescent Green Blue Black ...
|Mar 10
|nikecleatscheap
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC