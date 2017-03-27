Privacy advocates plan to fight Congr...

Privacy advocates plan to fight Congress' repeal of ISP privacy rules

Read more: CIO

Privacy advocates haven't given up the fight after the U.S. Congress voted to allow ISPs to sell customers' browsing histories and other personal information without their permission. On Tuesday, the House of Representatives voted 215 to 205 to strike down ISP privacy regulations approved by the Federal Communications Commission only months ago.

