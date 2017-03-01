Post-Election Highs Spread Around the Globe, Except in China
The five major U.S. averages set post-election highs as March began, as did Japan's Nikkei 225, India's Nifty 50 and the German DAX, as China's Shanghai Composite lags. , Nasdaq Composite , Dow Transports and Russell 2000 to all-time intraday highs of 21,169.11, 2,400.98, 5,911.79, 9,639.33 and 1,414.82, respectively, on March 1. Overseas, the Nikkei 225, Nifty 50 and German DAX set post-election highs of 19,668.01, 8,992.50 and 12,082.59, respectively, on March 2. The Shanghai Composite set its 52-week high of 3,301.21 on Nov. 29. All four are still below their 2015 highs.
|White House fight on import tax puts Congress i...
|1 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Copart To Defend VB2 in Manheim Lawsuit (Jan '06)
|17 hr
|Surprised
|797
|Fight over debt ceiling could accelerate Trump'...
|Fri
|Palin s Turkey Th...
|10
