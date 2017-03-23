Police: SF man arrested for threateni...

Police: SF man arrested for threatening Muslim woman

14 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

San Francisco resident Joshua Ruano, 27, was arrested March 17 on suspicion of threatening a Muslim woman in a downtown park, police said Thursday. San Francisco resident Joshua Ruano, 27, was arrested March 17 on suspicion of threatening a Muslim woman in a downtown park, police said Thursday.

