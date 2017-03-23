Police: SF man arrested for threatening Muslim woman
San Francisco resident Joshua Ruano, 27, was arrested March 17 on suspicion of threatening a Muslim woman in a downtown park, police said Thursday. San Francisco resident Joshua Ruano, 27, was arrested March 17 on suspicion of threatening a Muslim woman in a downtown park, police said Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anyone know anything about Sone China Comp... (May '12)
|17 hr
|John
|5
|American Outdoor Brands Corp: Time to Move On?
|17 hr
|payme
|13
|Polypeptide GalNac Transferase 1/GALNT1 Data An...
|Thu
|qyresearchglobal
|1
|Professional Microplate Reader Sales Market Rep...
|Thu
|qyresearcheurope
|1
|Pre-coated Plates Market Professional Survey Re...
|Thu
|QYRtina68
|1
|China Copper Nano Powder, Alloy Powder, Nano Ni...
|Thu
|wonano
|1
|China Copper/Nickel Nanoparticle, Nano Copper S...
|Thu
|wonano
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC