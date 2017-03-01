Pai FCC Restores and Expands Small Ca...

Pai FCC Restores and Expands Small Carrier Open Internet Transparency Exemption

On Thursday February 23, 2017, by a 2-1 vote, the Federal Communications Commission voted to restore the Small Provider Exemption from the Commission's Open Internet rules, and to expand the exemption to cover more BIAS providers. In the 2015 Open Internet Order, the FCC adopted enhanced transparency disclosure requirements for Internet service providers by requiring providers to disclose promotional rates, all fees and/or surcharges, all data caps and allowances, and additional network performance metrics .

Chicago, IL

