Oil Steadies Above 3-Month Low but Glut Worries Persist
Oil prices steadied on Friday after dropping to their lowest in more than three months, pressured by heavy oversupply despite OPEC-led production cuts. Brent crude oil was down 10 cents at $52.09 a barrel by 1445 GMT, after falling 1.7 percent on Thursday and 5 percent the day before in its biggest percentage decline in a year.
