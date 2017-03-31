Oil Retreats, Set to Become 1st Qtr's Worst-Performing Asset
Oil prices fell on Friday after a three-day rally ran out of steam, as the U.S. rig count rose, signaling that production from shale is rising further, contributing to the global oil glut. Prices have been locked within a range during the first quarter as traders searched for signals that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' production cuts are effective or that U.S. production is continuing to offset efforts to rebalance the market.
