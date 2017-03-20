Oil Falls as Investors Cut Bullish Be...

Oil Falls as Investors Cut Bullish Bets on Worries Oer U.S. Output

Read more: Fox News

Oil fell on Monday as investors continued to unwind bets on higher prices after record cuts last week because of concerns that growing U.S. oil output could hamper an OPEC-led deal on production reductions. Benchmark Brent crude futures were down 31 cents at $51.45 a barrel by 1409 GMT.

