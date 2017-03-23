Nikkei Rises, Weaker Yen Helps Offset...

Nikkei Rises, Weaker Yen Helps Offset Political Scandal

The Nikkei share average edged up on Thursday, crawling back from a 1-1/2-month low, as support from a weaker yen helped offset a political scandal centered on the wife of Japan's prime minister. The Nikkei ended 0.2 percent higher at 19,085.31 points, after traversing in negative and positive territory.

