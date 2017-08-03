My Portfolio of Small-Cap Dividend Stocks Isn't Exactly Killing It
It has been just over two months since its Jan. 4 inception, but my 2017 Small-Cap Dividend Growers Portfolio is struggling early on, down 3.2%. That is horrific compared to the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average , but as you dig further down the market cap scope, it is a slightly different story.
