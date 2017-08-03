My Portfolio of Small-Cap Dividend St...

My Portfolio of Small-Cap Dividend Stocks Isn't Exactly Killing It

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

It has been just over two months since its Jan. 4 inception, but my 2017 Small-Cap Dividend Growers Portfolio is struggling early on, down 3.2%. That is horrific compared to the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average , but as you dig further down the market cap scope, it is a slightly different story.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Congress may overturn Obama internet privacy rules 3 hr tomin cali 2
Fragrance Market Analysis: Europe Fragrance Ma... 5 hr qyresearcheurope 1
News Questions for Muslim students 11 hr tony 11
I Love Kickboxing in Exton, PA Mar 5 Heather A 4
News White House fight on import tax puts Congress i... Mar 4 tomin cali 1
News Copart To Defend VB2 in Manheim Lawsuit (Jan '06) Mar 3 Surprised 797
News Fight over debt ceiling could accelerate Trump'... Mar 3 Palin s Turkey Th... 10
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,588 • Total comments across all topics: 279,413,902

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC