Musk Wins Tencent Backing as 5% Stake Boosts Tesla's Cash
Tencent Holdings Ltd. , whose purchase of a 5 percent stake boosts Elon Musk's ambitions to get his mass-market Model 3 electric sedan to buyers this year. Tencent paid about $1.8 billion for shares bought on the open market and from Tesla's stock offering earlier this month, according to a regulatory filing .
