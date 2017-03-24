Mnuchin Says U.S. Growth Prospects Not Fully Reflected in Markets

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday that he believes financial markets could improve "significantly" once they fully reflect the potential for U.S. economic growth from President Donald Trump's economic policies. Mnuchin said at an event sponsored by news website Axios that optimism about U.S. growth from policies such as regulatory reform and tax reform is "definitely not all baked in" to market valuations.

