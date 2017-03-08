Minneapolis Audubon Fires Back After Vikings Stadium Brush Off: It is 'Killing Birds'

A Minneapolis-based conservation group is again crying "fowl" this week after Minnesota Vikings' new stadium officials and the Minnesota Audubon dismissed its report that the league's new billion-dollar stadium is deadly to local bird life. The Audubon Chapter of Minneapolis released a study in February that charged U.S. Bank Stadium, the taxpayer-funded $1.1 billion facility, uses a type of bird-killing glass that reflects the sky, causing migrating birds to slam into its surface.

