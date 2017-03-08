Minneapolis Audubon Fires Back After Vikings Stadium Brush Off: It is 'Killing Birds'
A Minneapolis-based conservation group is again crying "fowl" this week after Minnesota Vikings' new stadium officials and the Minnesota Audubon dismissed its report that the league's new billion-dollar stadium is deadly to local bird life. The Audubon Chapter of Minneapolis released a study in February that charged U.S. Bank Stadium, the taxpayer-funded $1.1 billion facility, uses a type of bird-killing glass that reflects the sky, causing migrating birds to slam into its surface.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Congress may overturn Obama internet privacy rules
|22 min
|Kasick of Pancakes
|7
|Questions for Muslim students
|1 hr
|Death on 2 Legs
|17
|Why The home products of Molly McCluskey matter...
|3 hr
|Molly McCluskey
|1
|Where to find the best interracial dating site? (May '15)
|12 hr
|himoto
|3
|Fragrance Market Analysis: Europe Fragrance Ma...
|18 hr
|qyresearcheurope
|1
|I Love Kickboxing in Exton, PA
|Mar 5
|Heather A
|4
|White House fight on import tax puts Congress i...
|Mar 4
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC