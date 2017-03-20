Measure H, quarter-cent sales tax to fight LA County homelessness, passes
LOS ANGELES >> Measure H, a quarter-cent Los Angeles County sales tax to fund anti-homelessness programs, maintained the two-thirds majority needed for approval in a final ballot tally released Monday. The measure's backers already declared victory on Friday, when an update showed it had a safe margin above two-thirds.
