Marriott to Add Up to 300K Rooms by 2019

7 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Marriott International Inc said on Tuesday it planned to add up to 300,000 rooms worldwide by 2019, as part of a three-year growth plan, ahead of the No. 1 hotel chain's investor day.

