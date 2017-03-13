Mark Geragos Can't Escape Deposition in Dr. Luke-Kesha Lawsuit
On Monday, New York Supreme Court Justice Shirley Werner Kornreich decided that famed attorney Mark Geragos must submit to a deposition in the litigation between Kesha Rose Sebert and songwriter-producer Dr. Luke and also must hand over a "draft" copy of the original complaint he drew up for Kesha. Geragos was representing Kesha back in 2014 when she first lodged a bombshell suit that accused Dr. Luke of sexual abuse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Soccer777 site show down?
|1 hr
|LesaneCrooks
|2
|OMG!!! found real wu seller (Jun '13)
|Mar 11
|Anonymous
|34
|Anyone knows where i can get WU transfer servic... (Dec '13)
|Mar 11
|Anonymous
|2
|Congress may overturn Obama internet privacy rules
|Mar 10
|Mikey
|10
|Windfall/Urban and Osisiko
|Mar 10
|West Coaster
|1
|Questions for Muslim students
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|31
|Hypervenom III IC Fluorescent Green Blue Black ...
|Mar 10
|nikecleatscheap
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC