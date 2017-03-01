Man Arrested in Connection With Anti-Defamation League Headquarters, JCC Threats
A jilted ex-boyfriend is behind at least eight of the scores of threats made against Jewish Community Centers nationwide, plus a bomb threat to New York's Anti-Defamation League, in an effort to harass and vilify his former girlfriend, federal officials said Friday. Juan Thompson was arrested in St. Louis and will appear in federal court in Missouri on Friday afternoon on a charge of cyberstalking, authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Copart To Defend VB2 in Manheim Lawsuit (Jan '06)
|4 hr
|Surprised
|797
|Fight over debt ceiling could accelerate Trump'...
|13 hr
|Palin s Turkey Th...
|10
|hacker need dubia ireland bank uk usa canada ...
|19 hr
|hacker here
|1
|The Newest List of The Best Biker Dating Sites ...
|Thu
|himoto
|1
|English Bulldogz
|Thu
|courious
|2
|I Love Kickboxing in Exton, PA
|Thu
|anshu-1
|3
|Summer Recreation and Sports
|Thu
|Redge
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC