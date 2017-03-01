Man Arrested in Connection With Anti-...

Man Arrested in Connection With Anti-Defamation League Headquarters, JCC Threats

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

A jilted ex-boyfriend is behind at least eight of the scores of threats made against Jewish Community Centers nationwide, plus a bomb threat to New York's Anti-Defamation League, in an effort to harass and vilify his former girlfriend, federal officials said Friday. Juan Thompson was arrested in St. Louis and will appear in federal court in Missouri on Friday afternoon on a charge of cyberstalking, authorities said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Copart To Defend VB2 in Manheim Lawsuit (Jan '06) 4 hr Surprised 797
News Fight over debt ceiling could accelerate Trump'... 13 hr Palin s Turkey Th... 10
hacker need dubia ireland bank uk usa canada ... 19 hr hacker here 1
The Newest List of The Best Biker Dating Sites ... Thu himoto 1
English Bulldogz Thu courious 2
I Love Kickboxing in Exton, PA Thu anshu-1 3
Summer Recreation and Sports Thu Redge 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,636 • Total comments across all topics: 279,293,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC