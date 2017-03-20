Low UK interest rates 'hurt productivity but saved jobs'
Years of ultra-low UK interest rates probably hit productivity, but were a price worth paying to avoid higher unemployment, the Bank of England's chief economist has said. Andy Haldane said low rates kept some "zombie" firms alive, but the trade off was far more people stayed in work.
