Low UK interest rates 'hurt productiv...

Low UK interest rates 'hurt productivity but saved jobs'

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: BBC News

Years of ultra-low UK interest rates probably hit productivity, but were a price worth paying to avoid higher unemployment, the Bank of England's chief economist has said. Andy Haldane said low rates kept some "zombie" firms alive, but the trade off was far more people stayed in work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News American Outdoor Brands Corp: Time to Move On? 5 hr payme 5
how to start a small logistics company (Aug '10) 11 hr Malik 61
News CSX to Hire Hunter Harrison as CEO 18 hr Thomas 1
News McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo... Sun gandolf 1
News J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int... Mar 18 Golden Rule Stay ... 5
News Trump Wants to Build 30-Foot-High Wall at Mexic... Mar 18 Texxy 1
News Copart To Defend VB2 in Manheim Lawsuit (Jan '06) Mar 17 GlowBid 798
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,038 • Total comments across all topics: 279,708,490

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC