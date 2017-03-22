London Terror Attack: Prime Minister Confirms Assailant Was British-Born
U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May has confirmed the attacker in Wednesday's terror attack outside the Palace of Westminster was British-born and had previously been investigated by the country's security services. U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May has confirmed that the attacker in Wednesday's deadly terror attack outside the Palace of Westminster was British-born and had previously been investigated for extremist behaviour by the country's security services.
