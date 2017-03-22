London Terror Attack: Casualties on Britain's Westminster Bridge

Casualties were seen being treated on London's Westminster Bridge Wednesday amid scenes of chaos as members of the emergency services rushed to seal off access to the area around Britain's Houses of Parliament following what British police are calling a terrorist incident. Uncertain as to exactly what was taking place, confused onlookers were pushed back away from the bridge by heavily armed members of London's Metropolitan Police, who were on-edge following reports of at least two attacks by unknown assailants, Street correspondents witnessed.

