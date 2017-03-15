Largest France ETF Dealing With Elect...

Largest France ETF Dealing With Election Worries

14 hrs ago

Even with all the concern surrounding the upcoming election in France, the iShares MSCI France ETF , the largest France exchange traded fund trading in the U.S., is higher by 4.6% year-to-date. Not only that, but EWQ and French stocks could be on the cusp of a big breakout to the upside.

Chicago, IL

