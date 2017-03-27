Large-Scale Energy Storage Is The (Virtual) Power Plant Of The Future
When utilities worry about meeting energy demand, they normally build more power plants and distribution networks. But when New York City's utility, Con Edison, projected a power shortfall in the Brooklyn-Queens network back in 2014, it decided to take another tack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fast Company.
Comments
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|J.C. Penney Announces Accelerated Expansion Int...
|38 min
|Associate
|12
|House pulls plug on Obama-era internet privacy ...
|4 hr
|CodeTalker
|2
|China Courier Bag, Disposable PE Plastic Car Co...
|6 hr
|trsplastic
|1
|China Foot Mat, Steering wheel covers, Disposab...
|6 hr
|trsplastic
|1
|Fender Cover, PE Car Cover, Courier Bag, Maskin...
|6 hr
|trsplastic
|1
|I want to buy cheap soccer jerseys
|6 hr
|Zaine
|2
|POF Shrink Film, Fast Packaging Film, POF Manuf...
|7 hr
|shrinkfilm
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC