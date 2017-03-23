Jones Bootmaker sale saves 840 jobs

Jones Bootmaker sale saves 840 jobs

The bulk of footwear chain Jones Bootmaker has been sold to investment firm Endless, saving 72 stores and 840 jobs. Under a pre-pack agreement, a buyer for a firm or its profitable assets is lined up in advance of the administrators being called in.

