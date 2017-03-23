Jones Bootmaker sale saves 840 jobs
The bulk of footwear chain Jones Bootmaker has been sold to investment firm Endless, saving 72 stores and 840 jobs. Under a pre-pack agreement, a buyer for a firm or its profitable assets is lined up in advance of the administrators being called in.
