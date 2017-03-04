John Ross 40

12 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Wide receiver John Ross of Washington runs the 40-yard dash in an unofficial record time of 4.22 seconds. John Ross knew he was capable of a fast 40-yard dash time at the NFL combine, but the fastest ever? The wide receiver out of Washington said Friday he was going to give it a shot.

