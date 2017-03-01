It looks like the FCC wants to roll b...

It looks like the FCC wants to roll back rules requiring...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

The Federal Communications Commission voted on Wednesday to halt part of an Obama-era set of privacy rules that would require internet service providers to get explicit consent before they share consumers' browsing data and other personal information with advertisers. Some background: Those rules were approved this past October under previous FCC chairman Tom Wheeler, who stepped down once President Trump took office, giving new chairman Ajit Pai and GOP commissioner Michael O'Rielly a 2-1 majority at the agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Summer Recreation and Sports 2 hr Redge 1
Global Power Distribution Cables Market Profes... 8 hr QYResearch 1
News Fight over debt ceiling could accelerate Trump'... 16 hr Marcavage s Emission 6
Barry Gottehrer Real Estate Wed Gottehrer Real Es... 1
News Inside the New York City prepper community that... Tue Storm 1
News 'The Martial Arts Kid': Film Review Feb 27 Dragon 1
Global Guitar Tools Market Research Report 2017 Feb 27 qyrtinaning168 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,747 • Total comments across all topics: 279,256,862

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC