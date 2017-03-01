It looks like the FCC wants to roll back rules requiring...
The Federal Communications Commission voted on Wednesday to halt part of an Obama-era set of privacy rules that would require internet service providers to get explicit consent before they share consumers' browsing data and other personal information with advertisers. Some background: Those rules were approved this past October under previous FCC chairman Tom Wheeler, who stepped down once President Trump took office, giving new chairman Ajit Pai and GOP commissioner Michael O'Rielly a 2-1 majority at the agency.
