Intruder Arrested on White House Grounds

14 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

An intruder carrying a backpack entered the White House grounds late Friday and was arrested at an entrance near the part of the building where the president resides, the U.S. Secret Service and CNN said on Saturday. President Donald Trump, who was in the White House at the time, was not in any danger from the security breach, CNN reported, citing an unnamed source.

